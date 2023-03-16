TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns; K Krithivasan named next CEO, will take over next fiscal year ￼

TCS Managing Director and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned his post “to pursue other interests”, and will step down on 15 September 2023, the company said on Thursday. K Krithivasan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer Designate of Tata Consultancy Services, with effect from today – he will take over as the Managing Director and CEO in the next financial year, the company said in a stock exchange filing. A 34-year TCS veteran, K Krithivasan is at present President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at the firm.

Rajesh Gopinathan, also a Tata group veteran, was elevated to the role of TCS CEO in February 2017, before which, he served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2013. Rajesh Gopinathan, an electrical and electronics engineer from REC Trichy, and a management graduate from IIM-Ahmedabad, joined Tata Strategic Management Group in 1996. He worked with multiple Tata group companies, before joining TCS in 2001.

Rajesh Gopinathan has been instrumental in helping TCS become a $25.7 billion global company at the end of FY22 and the largest private sector employer with over 613,000 associates. Under his leadership TCS’ market capitalisation crossed $167.86 billion in FY22-23, making TCS the second most valuable company in India, the company says on its website. He also helped TCS cross a net profit mark of Rs 10,846 crore in the third quarter of FY22-23.

Incoming CEO K Krithivasan is at present responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning, TCS says. Earlier in his 30-year global IT career, he held various positions in delivery, relationship management, large-program management, and sales. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.