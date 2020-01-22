TCS brand value grew nearly six-fold since 2010 to $13.5 billion in 2019: Brand Finance report

The significant pace of growth makes TCS “the fastest growing brand of the decade and positioning it among the Top 3 brands in IT services globally”.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen its brand value increase nearly six-fold since 2010 to USD 13.5 billion in 2019, the Mumbai-based company said citing a Brand Finance report. TCS has been recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand of the decade, and one of the fastest growing IT services brands of 2019 by Brand Finance in its 2020 Global 500 report, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The report, released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighted a decade of significant brand growth for TCS. The significant pace of growth makes TCS “the fastest growing brand of the decade and positioning it among the Top 3 brands in IT services globally”.

Further, the year-on-year growth in brand value in 2019 makes TCS the fastest growing among the top 3 IT services brands, the statement said. For the second year running, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has been named among the Top 100 Global CEOs worldwide, as per the Brand Guardianship Index which rates CEOs on how well they measure up as brand ambassadors, based on marketing investments, growth in stakeholder equity and business performance. Additionally, TCS’ brand value is seen as the driving force behind the Tata Group’s ranking among the world’s Top 100 Brands, the statement said.

“Our principal goal is to be the primary growth and transformation partner for our customers. This accolade is further recognition of the strength and depth of our Business 4.0 framework, which underpins everything we are doing to transform industries and business models,” TCS Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said.

David Haigh, CEO at Brand Finance, said the growth has been driven by TCS’ laser-focus on fostering long-lasting partnerships with its customers, but also making enduring and meaningful investments in the communities where it operates around the world.