  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark

By: |
September 14, 2020 7:11 PM

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation, after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

So far this year, share of TCS have gained 15.31 per cent.So far this year, share of TCS have gained 15.31 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,492.30 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to Rs 2,504.20its record high.

On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at Rs 2,489.20. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added Rs 44,503.84 crore to its market valuation to reach Rs 9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

Related News

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation, after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

RIL in October last year became the first Indian company to reach the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its current market capitalisation is Rs 15,56,857.73 crore.

So far this year, share of TCS have gained 15.31 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Citi to open banking unit at GIFT City; receives RBI’s in-principle nod
2SFBs will require Rs 5,000-6,000 cr equity infusion for 15-20 pc CAGR by 2023: Icra
3Banks’ NPAs in large industry, services fall 31 pc in over two years to Rs 4.36 lakh cr