TCS beats estimates on net profit, revenues in the Jan-March quarter

Revenues in dollar terms were up a reasonably good 8.5% year-on-year at .4 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday beat street estimates on net profit and revenues, while missed analyst expectations on margins.

The consolidated net profit for the three months of January-March 2019 came in at a strong Rs 8,126 crore, even though flat sequentially, backed by strong performance in the banking and financial services (BFSI) segment and an order book that was bigger compared to the prior three quarters.

Revenues at the country’s biggest software services exporter were much ahead of Street’s forecasts at Rs 38,010 crore, increasing 2% from the December quarter. Revenues in dollar terms were up a reasonably good 8.5% year-on-year at $5.4 billion.

Analysts estimated TCS to report a net profit of Rs 7,970.7 crore on the back of Rs 37,829 crore revenue, Bloomberg data showed. Speaking at the earnings conference, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, said: “This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last 15 quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline is also robust.”

He added that, overall, the numbers have been “heartening” and cash conversion is at more than 100%. The company’s cash generation from operations was at more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Gopinathan said that the segmental results also mirror the strong fourth quarter performance. “North America marches quite steadily towards its double-digit growth trajectory, for the full year, it has delivered 8.3% growth, which is more than double of what it clocked in the previous year. In UK, focus on customers and opportunities resulted in a full year revenue growth of 22%, which is a standout. Continental Europe also showed steady performance,” he said.

For BFSI, he said that it is in much better position compared to where it was a year ago. “Client additions continue strongly and digital revenues are for the full year growing 50% at close to 28.6%,” he said.

Calling it a “picture perfect year”, Gopinanthan said that the “company fired on all cylinders”. “All dimensions of our strategy, all elements of our organisation have worked together and delivered as a team to generate this kind of outstanding results,” he added.

BFSI crossed over into double digits with over 11.6% against 8.6% in Q3FY19. Growth was broad-based, with most verticals showing strong growth. life sciences & healthcare clocked more than 18.2%, energy & utilities over 11.3%, communications & media over 10%, retail & CPG 9.9% plus and manufacturing more than 9.2%.

In terms of geographies, growth was led by UK at over 21.3% and Europe at over 17.5%. Other markets also continued to grow well with North America at over 9.9%, Asia Pacific 11.5% plus, India over 11.3% and Latin America more than 16.2%.

Operating margins, stood at 25.1%, a decline of 50 basis points sequentially. The company reported an operating profit or Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) of Rs 9,537 crore, flat on a q-o-q basis.

V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, TCS, said the company stays focused on margins. “All levers have been working and continue to be strong and we will continue to be resilient on our margins, which are industry-leading,” he said.

With robust net addition of 29,287 employees during the year, total employee strength at the end of FY19 stood at 4,24,285 on a consolidated basis. The company said that its investments in workforce and workplace transformation have resulted in best-in-class employee retention rates, with IT services attrition rate (LTM) at 11.3%.

Ajoy Mukherjee, executive vice president and global head, HR, said: “TCS continues to invest heavily in attracting the best local talent across the globe. Our industry-leading retention rate is a source of competitive advantage for us”. Mukherjee added that TCS continues to hire people and has given 30,000 offers to campus hires and other than that it is doing just-in-time kind of hiring.