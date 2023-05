TCS bags Rs 15,000 crore order from BSNL for 4G deployment across India

TCS has announced that it has won an advance purchase order from telecom operator BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

TCS has won an advance purchase order from telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has won an advance purchase order from telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) for the deployment of a 4G network across India. “The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100% Govt. of India owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram