TCS bags Lexmark deal for Cloud-first initiative

Continuing its deal wins in Cloud services, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) signed a strategic deal with global imaging and internet of things (IoT) solutions provider, Lexmark, to transform its enterprise applications, accelerate its Cloud journey, and scale up its innovation program.

As part of this deal, TCS would move Lexmark’s complex on-premise workloads to a public Cloud and will design a new agile operating model, leveraging automation and infrastructure-as-code.

Lexmark has embarked on a journey to transform into a global leader in Cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies. In April this year, TCS announced that it will simplify Mark and Spencer’s technology landscape and modernise its core business systems with a Cloud-first and composable platform strategy. While the company didn’t disclose the deal value, reports attributed the deal value at $1 billion.

During its June quarter earnings announcement, the company said that “clients continue to invest in building a strong cloud foundation for business innovation. Cloud migration, data modernisation and application modernisation coupled with new digital technologies such as AI continue to drive growth.”

It added, “TCS’ investments in deepening competencies and building new capabilities have yielded good results. It is a launch partner for the hyperscalers in multiple new technology launches, including generative AI.”

Also Read Cotton industry to see revival in FY24

TCS has around 148,000 employees with hyperscaler cloud certifications, one of the highest in the industry.

To assist Lexmark, TCS will design a state-of-the-art business-aware command centre that will monitor critical business processes end-to-end across the operations stack, including applications, data, infrastructure and network, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

V Rajanna, global head, technology, software, and services business group, TCS, said, “We are delighted to partner with Lexmark on this strategic initiative to transform their applications and infrastructure portfolio driving business agility and faster time to market. Our agile innovation Cloud will enable sustained ideation and innovation aligned to Lexmark’s growth and transformation imperatives.”