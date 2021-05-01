TCS appoints Samir Seksaria as CFO

Seksaria said, “I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday that Samir Seksaria will take over as the company’s chief financial officer on May 1. He replaces V Ramakrishnan, who retired from the services of the company effective Friday.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Seksaria as CFO. Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, among others. He moved to corporate finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS, said, “I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring. We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”

Seksaria said, “I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth.”