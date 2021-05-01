  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS appoints Samir Seksaria as CFO

By: |
May 1, 2021 1:15 AM

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Seksaria as CFO. Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, among others

Seksaria said, “I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility.Seksaria said, “I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday that Samir Seksaria will take over as the company’s chief financial officer on May 1. He replaces V Ramakrishnan, who retired from the services of the company effective Friday.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Seksaria as CFO. Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, among others. He moved to corporate finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

Related News

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS, said, “I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring. We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”

Seksaria said, “I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TCS appoints Samir Seksaria as CFO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Closely watching events in India, says Amazon
2Want to import oxygen concentrator for personal use? Here’s what Modi govt’s latest order says 
3Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail continue to thrive, profit, sales surge; check Q4 results highlights