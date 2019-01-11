TCS appoints Daniel Hughes Callahan as Independent Director

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 12:34 PM

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Friday said it has appointed Daniel Hughes Callahan as an Additional and Independent Director.

TCS appoints Daniel Hughes Callahan as Independent Director

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Friday said it has appointed Daniel Hughes Callahan as an Additional and Independent Director. Callahan has been appointed as an Additional and Independent Director for a period of five years with effect from January 10, 2019, TCS said in a statement. The appointment is based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and is subject to approval of shareholders, it added.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Don Callahan to our Board. Don’s depth in the financial services industry and extensive experience in overseeing global technology and business operations will greatly benefit TCS,” TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Callahan has broad experience in driving strategic change across large global organisations, and dealing with multiple stakeholders in local and national governments and regulatory bodies, the statement said. He was the Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Operations and Technology at Citigroup and was a member of Citi’s Operating Committee until November 2018. Prior to joining Citi in 2007, he held senior level positions in IBM Japan, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TCS appoints Daniel Hughes Callahan as Independent Director
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition