TCS among America’s top 50 companies for diversity

New York | Published: May 28, 2019 8:13:45 PM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognised among the top 50 companies in the US for diversity and inclusion management by excelling in areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities and people with disabilities.

TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies – out of more than 1,800 assessed organisations – for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion, the company said in a statement.

TCS was ranked specifically for senior leadership accountability, talent programmes, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity, it said.

The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analysing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

According to DiversityInc, TCS was at 49th place in the list.

“TCS’ progressive and inclusive policies are helping us attract, nurture and retain diverse talent…Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalised groups in the communities where we operate,” said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS in the statement.

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 per cent of the base.

Since 2014, TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans and is one of the nation’s largest job creators in the Information Technology sector. This figure includes more than 1,500 recent college graduates, the statement said.

