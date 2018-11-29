TCS acquires US management consulting company (File)

Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday that it has acquired the business of BridgePoint Group, a US management consulting firm catering to the financial services industry and specialising in retirement services, through purchase of select company assets. The entire management team and key experts of BridgePoint will join TCS.

“Their deep customer relationships and significant industry knowledge add to TCS’ ability to provide digital solutions that enhance sponsor and participant experience, and drive Business 4.0 transformations in the $1-trillion US retirement services market,” TCS said in a release. TCS said it currently partners with eight of the top 10 US banking, financial services and insurance institutions, and offers retirement services across the globe. “This acquisition augments TCS’ financial services and insurance domain knowledge, particularly in the area of US retirement services, where BridgePoint’s team of experts currently provide strategic insights and advisory services around growth, business agility, customer experience and technical transformation,” TCS said.

Suresh Muthuswami, president & global head of BFSI platform, TCS, said the US retirement business is complex, and hence BridgePoint’s deep industry expertise and team of highly experienced consultants will enable TCS to develop a robust customer-focused retirement services business.