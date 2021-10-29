TCI Q2 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 76 cr

The consolidated income of the company during July-September period increased to Rs 828.06 crore over Rs 703.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Transport Corporation of India (TCI), the country’s leading integrate supply chain and logistics solutions provider, has reported a two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76.16 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 37.27 crore in the year-ago period, TCI has said in a filing to BSE.
“The demand for our coastal and rail multi-modal end-to-end solutions witnessed momentum enabling customers to save on their carbon footprint. We see an upward swing for 3PL and warehousing services as customers push for efficiencies and integrated single- window solutions across the value chain,” Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI said.
“Moving ahead, as corporate investment cycle kick starts, government investments increase and higher consumption growth; TCI will be able to leverage its network to its advantage,” he said
