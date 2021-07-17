TCG Group appoints B Anand to head polymer projects business

Anand, who will take over as CEO in September, will be responsible for building and driving the group’s portfolio of OToP projects, which will include development, design and licensing technology globally with their bespoke ‘Design One and Build Many’ business model. (ANI Image)

US-based TCG Group has appointed B Anand to head the development and implementation of large-scale polymer projects with a focus on sustainability focus, including oil to polymer complex (OToP), across India and globally.

Anand, who will take over as CEO in September, will be responsible for building and driving the group’s portfolio of OToP projects, which will include development, design and licensing technology globally with their bespoke ‘Design One and Build Many’ business model.

Under Anand’s leadership, the company will launch its first petrochemical project in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, the group said in a statement on Friday. TCG Group operates Haldia Petrochemicals in West Bengal.

In June 2020, TCG Group and Rhone Capital completed the joint acquisition of Lummus Technology, a leading master licensor of proprietary gas processing, refining, petrochemical, and gasification technologies and a supplier of catalysts, equipment and related services.

Purnendu Chatterjee, founder and chairman of TCG Group, said, “Anand has led transformation initiatives for many large-scale originations. Moreover, his understanding of the petrochemical business and vision to bring growth and synergy within the sector with best-in-class process technologies, sustainability initiatives and managing global stakeholders is something that we are aligned with and wish to drive together.”

Prior to TCG Group, Anand was the chief executive officer for Nayara Energy, driving growth and strategy for the business and successfully transforming the erstwhile Essar Oil into a new-age downstream energy company.