Ola shuts down TaxiForSure; hundreds may lose their jobs

On its part, Ola has said that it is offering “enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services” to help affected employees pursue new career opportunities.

Ola’s decision to shut down TaxiForSure as a part of the latter’s integration with Ola Micro may lead to roughly 700 to 1000 people losing their jobs, suggest reports. On its part, Ola has said that it is offering “enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services” to help affected employees pursue new career opportunities. Some employees of TaxiForSure have been absorbed as a part of the integration. “The TaxiForSure value proposition as an economy brand for customers, has been seamlessly integrated onto the Ola platform with the launch and rapid adoption of Ola Micro. TaxiForSure has contributed immensely towards Ola Micro’s success within a short span of time,” said a statement from Ola. “With all TaxiForSure driver-partners and customers coming on board the Ola app, the integration is now complete. In the course of the integration, we have absorbed as many TaxiForSure employees for open roles in Ola to support our growth,” the company said, adding that severance benefits and outplacement services are being offered to affected employees for positions that cease to exist now.

Earlier this year, Ola had launched ‘Micro’ to take on rival Uber. Ola launched the Micro category, pricing it cheaper than its most affordable ‘Mini’ segment at about Rs 6 per km. Ola has reported a turnover of Rs 380 crore for 2014-15, a sevenfold increase over the previous year when it had closed with Rs 51 crore.

Ola bought TaxiForSure for $200 million in March last year. It was one of the biggest acquisition in domestic consumer internet space. “Ola and TaxiForSure share the same vision of revolutionising urban mobility. TaxiForSure has a great team and they have built a very exciting business in a short time. There’s a lot of complementary value in the strategy TaxiForSure has followed. I look forward to working with them towards realising our common vision,” said Bhavish Agarwal, CEO of Ola had said at the time of acquisition.