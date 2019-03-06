Tax is paid on the amount of capital gains and not on sales value

With a comprehensive analysis of data obtained via telematics as well as predictive analysis, realtors can minimise risk scenarios, saving money, investing cautiously and exploring new ways of monetising assets.

By Mangesh Wadaje

Real estate and infrastructure construction firms face the challenge of dwindling bottom lines, thus needing more effective and efficient management of their construction projects. This can be done by minimising wastage of raw materials enhancing productivity and reducing operational expenditures.

Construction and engineering firms need to quickly switch to enabled ecosystem to be more competitive. The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the entire industry across sourcing, storage, deployment and usage of materials and equipment, safety and productivity of workers in the construction industry. The ecosystem of connected solutions is designed to procure data and provide meaningful insights, enabling construction firms to improve speed of operations and enhance efficiencies and thus shrinking construction cost and improving bottom lines.

The scope of data collection and analysis is promising as “Things’’ in IoT refer to machines designated with an IP address that can seamlessly transfer data on a network without manual intervention. IoT offers new ways to ensure that resources and time are optimally utilised.

Equipment monitoring

Internet-enabled sensors can be deployed on construction equipment and machineries including tower cranes, dumpers, batching and crushing plants and other heavy construction equipment to be tracked in real time across different locations. Integrating IoT sensors with construction assets will also help managers to perform timely preventive maintenance. IoT applications can forward warnings to the registered mobile numbers of construction and maintenance workforce, to ensure immediate action before it leads to major complications.

Safety at construction sites

IoT can alert users of heavy equipment of any forthcoming danger at site and resolve it swiftly. The technology can also enable remote tracking of workforce location to receive emergency and safety alerts in case of any untoward incident.

Material tracking

Realtors can leverage IoT in swiftly and conveniently evaluating the availability of assets and can also pinpoint required assets to different construction sites. The technology can also facilitate the real estate industry in getting a precise understanding of available inventory. With a comprehensive analysis of data obtained via telematics as well as predictive analysis, realtors can minimise risk scenarios, saving money, investing cautiously and exploring new ways of monetising assets.

Generating live business value

IoT solutions empower the real estate players in leveraging live business value via predictive algorithms, real time intelligence, tracking and monitoring. An ecosystem of connected assets, both fixed and movable, can enable the real estate industry to establish new business models to enhance ROIs and profitability.

The right solution provider

A credible vendor of IoT solutions and services can facilitate the sector players to formulate and execute a rewarding IoT strategy and deploy relevant IoT applications. The first step for a real estate services provider should be to zero in on a technology partner which can offer end-to-end, customised IoT solutions, services and consulting.

The writer is director and CEO,

Highbar Technocrats