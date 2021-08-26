Tata’s Tetley, Vahdam tea bring fusion products to wellness segment

Punnet Das, product president (packaged beverages India and South Asia) of Tata Consumer said, Tetley is amongst the early players in India that have "disrupted the green tea category with innovation".

The Indian tea industry is trying to cut out a niche in the $2-trillion global wellness industry, launching new products with an infusion of herbs and an array of spices useful for more immunity and health benefits.

While Tata Consumer Products’ Tetley has launched Tetley Immune Green with added vitamin C, which supports the immune system, Vahdam has already come out with a range of turmeric tea, which is organic, caffeine-free and immunity-boosting.

Speaking to FE, Bala Sarda, CEO of Vahdam Tea said that off late the company has introduced a range of turmeric tea. “There is an increasing trend globally among the people the aged between 20 and 45 to shift towards immunity-boosting wellness branded tea. Such shift would contribute to the growth of the wellness industry in India,” Sarda said.

A Vahdam official citing a recent Stanford Research Institute study said the global wellness market at present has been pegged at $ 2 trillion, whereas the market size for the Indian wellness industry has been pegged at $9.8 billion, below 2%, of the global wellness industry size. The market for the wellness segment in India has picked up post-Covid -19 outbreak but wellness has been more sensational in the European, American and East Asian markets than in the rest of the world.

Though Tata Consumers Products and Vahdam didn’t want to comment on the market size the segment would grab, industry observers felt, the segment in India was expected to grow at a CAGR of 3-4%.