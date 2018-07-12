Tata’s SUV Harrier to be launched in Q1 of 2019

The company had showcased the vehicle at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept.

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the name of its next generation sports utility vehicle, Tata Harrier. The company had showcased the vehicle at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept. The company said that the SUV will be launched in the first quarter of calendar 2019 and will be the first vehicle to be built on the Impact Design 2.0 platform. The company had initially launched the Impact Design language in 2014, which led to the introduction of models like the Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon. The Impact Design 2.0 language translates to large wheel sizes and strong fender volumes, thus offering stronger road presence, improved cabin designs and aesthetics.

While the company has not revealed the price of the yet to be launched 5-seater SUV, it is likely to fall in the price range of upward of Rs 15 lakh, which implies that Tata Harrier will compete with Toyota’s Innova. It will be kind of a luxury variant of its current SUV Hexa, which begins with a price range of around Rs 12 lakh. The demand for utility vehicles (UVs) in the domestic market has been more than passenger cars since some time; the segment grew at 47.11% y-o-y selling 73,654 units in June.

At present, Tata Motors’ market share in the UV segment is at 8.04%, while Maruti Suzuki is at 26.23% and Mahindra and Mahindra at 22.27%. Announcing the name of this much-anticipated SUV, Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Harrier promises to shatter all current benchmarks and pave entirely new standards for SUVs in India. This is in line with our well-defined go-to-market strategy.”