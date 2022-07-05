scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
?>
Must Read
Pause slide

Tatas pick Amadeus’ passenger reservation system for Air India

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and apart from domestic routes, has a global footprint across geographies including North America, Europe and West Asia.

Written by FE Bureau
Air India Amadeus
The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency, Amadeus said in a statement.

Tata group has selected Spanish technology major Amadeus’ passenger reservation system for Air India, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer program management. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency, Amadeus said in a statement.

“Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India,” Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer at Air India, said.

Also Read

Cyril Tetaz, executive vice-president, Altéa at Amadeus, said: “We are honoured to be the technology partner for Air India as the carrier undergoes an ambitious transformation. India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second-largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers.”

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and apart from domestic routes, has a global footprint across geographies including North America, Europe and West Asia.

More Stories on
Air India
Tata Sons

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry