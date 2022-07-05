Tatas pick Amadeus’ passenger reservation system for Air India

Tata group has selected Spanish technology major Amadeus’ passenger reservation system for Air India, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer program management. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency, Amadeus said in a statement.

“Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India,” Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer at Air India, said.

Cyril Tetaz, executive vice-president, Altéa at Amadeus, said: “We are honoured to be the technology partner for Air India as the carrier undergoes an ambitious transformation. India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second-largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers.”

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and apart from domestic routes, has a global footprint across geographies including North America, Europe and West Asia.