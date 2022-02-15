Tatas name Ilker Ayci as Air India CEO & MD

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University’s department of Political Science and Public Administration.

Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India. Ayci will assume his new responsibilities on or before April 1 this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci and after due deliberations approved his appointment as the CEO & MD of Air India, Tata Sons said in a statement. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was a special invitee to this board meeting, it added.

Tatas regained ownership of Air India late last month, nearly seven decades after it lost control to the government.

“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” Chandrasekaran said.

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University’s department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political Science at the Leeds University, the UK, in 1995, he also completed an International Relations Master’s programme from the Marmara University, Istanbul, in 1997.

“I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Ayci said in the statement.

Tata Sons also holds a 83.67% stake in low-cost carrier AirAsia India, with the balance stake held by AirAsia Bhd, and a 51% stake in full-service carrier Vistara, while the remaining is held by Singapore Airlines.