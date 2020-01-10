Tata vs Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Tata Group chairman

The Supreme Court was hearing Tata Sons’ plea challenging the NCLAT order on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry.

Supreme Court on Friday stayed the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group, according to wire and TV reports. The apex court was hearing Tata Sons’ plea challenging the NCLAT order on the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant heard Tata Sons’ plea challenging the appellate tribunal’s decision and issued notices to Mistry and others. The NCLAT seems to have committed errors in adjudicating and the appellate tribunal seems to lack powers to pass the directions that it has, Chief Justice S A Bobde said. On December 18, 2019, the NCLAT restored Cyrus Mistry and ruled the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

The Cyrus Mistry camp challenged the July 9, 2018, order by the Mumbai bench of NCLT which dismissed the petitions against ouster as Tata Sons chairman. In July 2019, the appellate tribunal reserved the order after completion of the hearing in the issue. Cyrus Mistry had petitioned that his ouster was not in accordance with the Companies Act. He had also alleged gross mismanagement across Tata Sons. On August 3 last year, Cyrus Mistry had approached the appellate tribunal challenging the July 9, 2018 order of the Mumbai bench of NCLT which dismissed his petition challenging his ouster as the chairman of the firm.