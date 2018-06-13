Tata Tussle: NCLT order on Cyrus Mistry plea to be delivered on July 4

Mistry had approached the NCLT on December 20, 2016 alleging oppression of minority shareholders by Tata Sons.

The order in the case filed by Cyrus Mistry, former chairman, Tata Sons, and his companies alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders in Tata Sons will be pronounced on July 4, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday informed both the Ratan Tata and Mistry factions.

Mistry was unceremoniously ousted from the chairmanship of the holding company of the Tata Group on October 26, 2016. Subsequently he was also removed as chairman of other Tata Group companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While some independent directors on the boards of Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals had lauded Mistry’s performance, he was either voted out or resigned from the various boards.

While the Tata Trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, own 66% of Tata Sons, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns around 18.4%.

In September 2017, shareholders voted in favour of turning it from a public limited company to a private limited one, ensuring the Shapoorji Pallonji Group couldn’t sell its stake without board approval.

Tata Sons had accused Mistry of mismanagement and complained its dividend income from group companies had fallen from Rs 1,000 crore in FY13 to Rs 780 crore in FY16, excluding TCS. An FE analysis, however, found the dividend income of Tata Sons had seen only a minor fall under Mistry’s four-year watch, despite the economic slowdown both overseas and at home. Of the top 10 dividend-paying firms, nine paid higher dividends in FY16 than in FY13.

Analysts point out the group would not have been so over-leveraged and in poor shape financially had it not been for the several acquisitions made under Ratan Tata’s stewardship. Most of the companies bought had to be sold and the group took large impairments.

