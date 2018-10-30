Tata Trusts withdraws writ against I-T department’s notices

The matter pertains only to registrations of the trusts under the Income Tax Act. (Reuters)

Tata Trusts is understood to have withdrawn on Monday the writ petition it filed in the Bombay High Court in April 2018 against the show cause notices issued by the income tax department to six Tata Trusts, according to persons close to the development.

FE could not immediately ascertain the reasons for the withdrawal of the petition.

A source in the Bombay High Court told FE that Tata Trusts has withdrawn the writ petition and said, “Judges have kept all contentions open and liberty to approach appropriate forum.”

On April 26, 2018, the Bombay High Court had stayed the income tax department notices to six Tata Trusts to show cause as to why their registration, under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act, should not be cancelled.

Issuing the interim stay, a Bench comprising Justices MS Sanklecha and SK Shinde had asked the IT authorities to file a reply on their jurisdiction in the first place to issue such a show cause notice.

Senior counsel for Tata Trusts Darius J Khambata had submitted that the six trusts had surrendered their tax registrations back in 2015.

The matter pertains only to registrations of the trusts under the Income Tax Act. The trusts continue to be registered with the charity commissioner for carrying out charitable activities, Tata Trusts had said in a statement.

According to media reports, the notices issued March 8 had sought to cancel the Tata Trusts licence under Section 12(A) of IT Act for tax exemption.

The notices had alleged “non-compliance” of rules governing the use of the funds of the Trust for the purpose of tax exemptions.

Under Section 12A, the trusts and non-profit organisations can claim tax benefits. However, such exemptions can be withdrawn if trusts invest in ‘prohibited modes’.

A withdrawal of tax exemption status could mean a one-time tax payment of 30% of the fair market value of Tata Trusts’ assets, reports had suggested.