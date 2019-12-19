Tata Trusts’ tax tangle will be costly

File photo of then Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata and then deputy chairman Cyrus Mistry arriving to attend a Tata Power AGM in Mumbai

Given the philanthropic work that most Tata Trusts are known for, few would expect them to be embroiled in a tax case, and that too one where the tax implications could run into thousands of crores of rupees. Indeed, the tax authorities cancelling the registration of six Tata Trusts itself comes as a bit of a shock for a group that has not been seen as one associated with sharp tax practices; following a Tata representation, presumably, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked tax officials for a detailed explanation of the events that led to this.

The case first came to public attention when a CAG report, for 2013, said the taxman had ‘allowed irregular exemptions to Jamshetji Tata Trust and Navajbai Ratan Tata’ and that this had a ‘tax effect of Rs. 1,066.95 crore’. Under the law, trusts are not allowed to hold shares in private firms, but this is what the Tata Trusts had done since they were donated shares of TCS (at that time, Orchid Print) by Tata Sons in 2000. Tata Trusts sold these shares in 2008 and invested the bulk of the money in the preference capital of Tata Sons.

If this wasn’t bad enough, a report by the Public Accounts Committee said, in 2018, ‘the Committee is again perturbed to find that Tata Trusts has been claiming dividend income which forms the majority of its income, is exempt from the requirement of applying 85% of Trust income towards charitable purpose’.

While the Tata Trusts themselves wanted to surrender their registration under Section 12AA of the Income Tax Act in 2015, the date on which this takes place is critical since the IT Act doesn’t have any provision for surrender, it just allows cancellation of the registration; this is what the taxman has now done.

If 12AA is cancelled from the date on which the Tatas Trusts applied for cancellation, they will have to pay income tax on their earnings. If, however, the registration is deemed to have been cancelled after Section 115 (TD) became applicable — June 2016 — they will have to pay taxes on their “accreted income”.

This is defined as “the aggregate fair market value of the total assets of the trust or the institution, as on the specified date, exceeds the total liability of such trust or institution”. While it is not clear how much this will amount to, it is important to keep in mind even the CAG’s estimate of tax loss was made in 2013.