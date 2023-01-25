Tata Trusts: Sharma named CEO, Uppaluri COO

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of Tata Sons, has appointed Siddharth Sharma as its chief executive officer and Aparna Uppaluri as chief operating officer from April 1, 2023. Sharma will replace former CEO N Srinath, who retired in December, while Uppaluri’s appointment is for a newly-created post.

Sharma, who was a civil servant for over two decades, had handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and was the financial advisor to two former Presidents of India. Later, he joined Tata group where he has been heading the newly-formed sustainability portfolio, a statement by the trusts said.

Tata Trusts holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of all firms of the salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Group.

Trustees of Tata Trusts were on a hunt for a new CEO, following Srinath’s retirement. It had even roped in executive search firm Egon Zehnder to find a successor, even as the trusts were scouting for internal candidates. Srinath had previously held senior positions, including being the former MD & CEO of Tata group’s telecom arm, Tata Teleservices and MD at Tata Communications.

Srinath was the first CEO of the trusts, prior to which the trusts were headed by another Tata Group veteran R Venkataraman, who oversaw the philanthropic firm’s operations as managing trustee.

Uppaluri is a well-regarded professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women’s rights, public health, arts and culture. The 48-year-old is currently the programme director for India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Ford Foundation. She joined the foundation as programme officer in May 2018.

With over 20 years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant making initiatives at Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as programme director to oversee different verticals at Ford foundation.

In October last year, Tata Trusts had appointed Mehli Mistry, cousin of former Tata Sons’ chairman Cyrus Mistry, as trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two main trusts through which the group carries out its philanthropic activities. Further, the 62-year-old was also named as a trustee of Tata Education and Development Trust.