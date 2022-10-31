Tata Trusts inducts Mehli Mistry as trustee, hunt on for Srinath’s successor

Tata Trusts, the holding company of all Tata Group companies, has nominated Mehli Mistry, a cousin of former Tata Sons’ chairman Cyrus Mistry as a trustee. Separately, the trusts have initiated a search for a new CEO, following the retirement of N Srinath this month.

Mehli Mistry, a director of Meherji Pallonji Group, has been inducted as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two main trusts of the group. Besides, Mistry has also been appointed as a trustee of Tata Education and Development Trust.

Mehli has been a trustee of Tata Medical Centre, which runs the cancer care hospital in Kolkata, since 2014. Mehli’s and Cyrus’ mothers are sisters. Mehli, a supporter of Ratan Tata, was also caught in the crossfire between Tata and Mistry tussle, which followed the ouster of Cyrus as the chairman of Tata Sons.

Srinath, who has been with the Tata Group for more than 36 years, will be retiring this month on superannuation.

During his tenure with Tata Trusts, he played a key role in the trusts’ focus on the pandemic, including creating medical infrastructure such as hospital beds, and oxygen capability in addition to the existing interventions in livelihoods, water and sanitation, education, cancer care and health.

He had joined Tata Administrative Services in 1986, and held leadership positions across Tata group companies, including Tata Internet Services, Tata Communications Limited (formerly VSNL) and Tata Teleservices.

Tata Trusts named group veteran Srinath as its first CEO, with effect from April 1, 2020, following a search for the newly-created post after R Venkataramanan had stepped down as the managing trustee in 2019. The trustees of Tata Trusts’ will oversee the activities of the philanthropic firm till a new CEO is appointed.

Ratan N Tata — who was the chairman of Tata Sons (the holding company of the Tata group from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012 — is the chairman of Tata Trusts (comprising Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and allied trusts).

At present, former civil servant Vijay Singh and chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan are vice chairmen of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Its allied trusts are Lady Tata Memorial Trust, JRD Tata Trust, Jamsetji Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and JN Tata Endowment.

The allied trusts of Sir Ratan Tata Trust are Tata Education and Development Trust, Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, Bai Hirabai J. N. Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and Sarvajanik Seva Trust.