Tata to bad news?

Though the NCLAT has said the Tata takeover of Bhushan Steel will depend upon the outcome of the court case filed by the Bhushan promoter Neeraj Singhal, the possibility of banks being able to write back Rs 35,000 cr into their books sent stocks soaring on Monday.
Published: May 22, 2018 5:25 AM
