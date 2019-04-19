Tata Technologies joins hands with China’s FutureMove Automotive

Tata Technologies Friday said it has inked a pact with China’s FutureMove Automotive to develop connected mobility solutions for automotive manufacturers in China and other markets. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the Shanghai Motor Show 2019. “The relationship with FutureMove will combine Tata Technologies’ market-leading connected car service offerings with the platform and technology of FutureMove to provide a suite of services to the Chinese automotive industry,” Tata Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said in a statement.

Tata Technologies has strong capabilities in delivering end-to-end vehicle programmes. With over 9,000 professionals, the company serves clients in 27 countries from its 17 global delivery centres across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. On the other hand, FutureMove Automotive, with its digital and mobility services, is a strategic partner to Tata Technologies’ customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and the US.

Through the agreement, the two companies will integrate technologies, products, solutions, and resources to respond to demands within the automotive industry, the statement said. The joint strategy will help support their clients across the globe by providing the capacity, capability, competitiveness and a range of innovative solutions for future mobility and ensure their leadership in the industry, it added.

“The cooperation not only meets the current business need, but also has profound strategic significance for FutureMove to develop overseas market, especially in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific,” FutureMove Automotive Founder & Chairman John Wang said.