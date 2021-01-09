  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel’s sales momentum continues as Q3 production grows 3% Y-o-Y

By: |
January 9, 2021 3:30 AM

Deliveries were 4.66 MT in the third quarter, lower by 8% quarter-on quarter and 4% y-o-y. Domestic deliveries sharply ramped up to 4.16 MT. Exports shrank below 11% of overall deliveries.

Gross revenue generated through ‘Aashiyana’, the online platform for individual home builders surged to Rs 222 crores in the third quarter, registering a growth of 40% q-o-q and 134% y-o-y.Gross revenue generated through ‘Aashiyana’, the online platform for individual home builders surged to Rs 222 crores in the third quarter, registering a growth of 40% q-o-q and 134% y-o-y.

Tata Steel India reported a 3% year-on-year growth in its crude steel production at 4.60 million tonne for the third quarter of the current fiscal with momentum continuing in sales, though constrained by lower opening inventory post a stronger sales during the second quarter of the fiscal.

Deliveries were 4.66 MT in the third quarter, lower by 8% quarter-on quarter and 4% y-o-y. Domestic deliveries sharply ramped up to 4.16 MT. Exports shrank below 11% of overall deliveries.

Related News

Automotive & Special Products’ segment deliveries grew 48% q-o-q on the back of improved demand, increased share of business from existing customers and new product approvals. Branded Products & Retail’ segment deliveries grew by 5% q-o-q with B2C brands, Tata Shaktee and Tata Tiscon achieving best-ever quarterly sales. The company launched a new B2ECA brand “Galvanova” to serve the need of appliances, false ceiling and solar segments.

Industrial Products & Projects’ segment deliveries were marginally lower. It achieved a 47% q-o-q delivery volume growth in high-end segments as it continued focusing on product mix catering to sub-segments like oil and gas, lifting and excavation and pre engineered buildings.

Gross revenue generated through ‘Aashiyana’, the online platform for individual home builders surged to Rs 222 crores in the third quarter, registering a growth of 40% q-o-q and 134% y-o-y.

During the quarter, despite planned maintenance shutdowns, the company was able to ramp-up steel production at Tata Steel Europe by 22% q-o-q and y-o-y. This was aimed at replenishing inventory ahead of improving market conditions and seasonally a better fourth quarter. While the third quarter steel sales volume declined 7% q-o-q and 10% y-o-y due to lower opening inventories and Covid-19 impact at beginning of the quarter, the mix of deliveries saw further improvements in the automotive and the engineering sectors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel’s sales momentum continues as Q3 production grows 3% Y-o-Y
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
112 Indian, global firms show interest in BSNL 4G
2Tata Consultancy Services posts strongest growth in 9 years
3RBI returns to revised liquidity management framework