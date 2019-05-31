Tata Steel’s Rs 805 crore bid for Bhushan Energy gets nod

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2019 4:51:59 AM

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved Tata Steel’s Rs 805-crore bid for Bhushan Energy, a unit that belonged to the Delhi-based Singal family.

nclt, tata steel, steel sector, steel industryOn a petition moved by State Bank of India, insolvency proceedings against Bhushan Energy under Section 7 of the Code was admitted by the NCLT?s principal Bench on January 8, 2018

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved Tata Steel’s Rs 805-crore bid for Bhushan Energy, a unit that belonged to the Delhi-based Singal family.

Bhushan Energy would be Tata Steel’s second acquisition of an insolvent firm from the Singal family. In May last year, Tata Steel had acquired Bhushan Steel for Rs 35,200 crore through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route.

Bhushan Energy has around Rs 4,000-crore debt. Its liquidation value was seen at Rs 755 crore.

On a petition moved by State Bank of India, insolvency proceedings against Bhushan Energy under Section 7 of the Code was admitted by the NCLT’s principal Bench on January 8, 2018.

Incorporated in 2005, Bhushan Energy is based in Dhenkanal, Odisha. It operates 485 MW of thermal power, developed in two phases, and supplies the entire generation to Bhushan Steel for use in its integrated steel plant, as per a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed between the two firms. Bhushan Energy reported a gross debt of Rs 2,336 crore in FY16 and posted a net loss of Rs 229 crore on revenues of Rs 622 crore in the same period, Capitaline data showed.

During the course of the insolvency proceedings against the company, Bhushan Energy’s promoters objected initiation of the proceedings saying the company has been in troubled waters because of cancellation of its captive coal mine, which forced it to depend on spot market for purchase of coal. This completely eroded the company’s profitability and the financial distress further compounded due to deteriorating situation of the power sector, it argued.
The NCLT in its order, however, rejected the objection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel’s Rs 805 crore bid for Bhushan Energy gets nod
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition