Tata Steel’s Rs 805 crore bid for Bhushan Energy gets nod

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved Tata Steel\u2019s Rs 805-crore bid for Bhushan Energy, a unit that belonged to the Delhi-based Singal family. Bhushan Energy would be Tata Steel's second acquisition of an insolvent firm from the Singal family. In May last year, Tata Steel had acquired Bhushan Steel for Rs 35,200 crore through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route. Bhushan Energy has around Rs 4,000-crore debt. Its liquidation value was seen at Rs 755 crore. On a petition moved by State Bank of India, insolvency proceedings against Bhushan Energy under Section 7 of the Code was admitted by the NCLT's principal Bench on January 8, 2018. Incorporated in 2005, Bhushan Energy is based in Dhenkanal, Odisha. It operates 485 MW of thermal power, developed in two phases, and supplies the entire generation to Bhushan Steel for use in its integrated steel plant, as per a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed between the two firms. Bhushan Energy reported a gross debt of Rs 2,336 crore in FY16 and posted a net loss of Rs 229 crore on revenues of Rs 622 crore in the same period, Capitaline data showed. During the course of the insolvency proceedings against the company, Bhushan Energy's promoters objected initiation of the proceedings saying the company has been in troubled waters because of cancellation of its captive coal mine, which forced it to depend on spot market for purchase of coal. This completely eroded the company's profitability and the financial distress further compounded due to deteriorating situation of the power sector, it argued. The NCLT in its order, however, rejected the objection.