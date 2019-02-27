Tata Steel to raise around Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs on private placement

The company had said that it would be considering and approving issuance of debt securities on private placement basis of up to Rs 12,000 crore, last week. (Reuters)

Tata Steel will be raising around Rs 5,000 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to all eligible investors. This was approved by a committee of directors at a meeting held on Tuesday, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company proposes to issue 40,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The company had said that it would be considering and approving issuance of debt securities on private placement basis of up to Rs 12,000 crore, last week.

The firm’s shareholders had given a nod for the same in the annual general meeting held on July 20, 2018, and was also approved by the board of directors on August 13, 2018. The instrument will have fixed rate coupon, with annual interest payment. The date of allotment for the instrument will be March 1, 2019, and final date of maturity will be March 1, 2034. The schedule of principal payment will involve redemption in 4 equal instalments at the end of the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th year from the date of allotment, according to a stock exchange filing.

While the firm has not explicitly stated the reasons for the said fund raise, it comes at a time when Tata Steel has picked up stressed steel asset of Bhushan Steel for about Rs 35,000 crore, acquisition of Usha Martin of around Rs 4,500 crore is underway, and the brownfield expansion of 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) is taking place at Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant, taking the capacity from 3 mtpa at present to 8 mtpa.

In January 2018, Tata Steel, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ABJA Investment, had issued two tranches of $1.3 billion unsecured bonds in the overseas markets. Later in March 2018, the firm had raised Rs 12,800 crore through a rights issue, the proceeds of which were to be used to fund organic, inorganic expansions and also to deleverage.

Moody’s Investors Service last week had upgraded Tata Steel’s corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba3 reflecting the sustained improvement in the firm’s credit profile. Tata Steel’s leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/Ebitda, is on an improving trajectory and will fall below 3.5x by March 2020 from 4.1x at March 2018 and 3.9x at March 2019. Ebit/interest coverage will remain above 3.0x, the ratings firm observed.

According to Moody’s, Tata Steel’s India business is on a strong footing and growth prospects in the country augur well for the company. During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, Tata Steel’s Indian operations generated Ebitda/tonne of Rs 17,270 – more than three times the profitability of its European business.

Successful integration of Bhushan Steel’s (Bhushan) steel assets in 2018 and the proposed buyout of the steel business of Usha Martin have further cemented Tata Steel’s business profile. The recent buyouts have started reflecting in the strong earnings for the firm. Tata Steel posted a sharp 54% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 1,753 crore for the three months to December 31, 2018, while consolidated net sales in Q3FY19 increased 23% y-o-y to Rs 41,220 crore.