Tata Steel to merge 7 group metal companies with itself

Tata Steel’s board on Friday approved the scheme of amalgamation between seven of its group companies and itself, as per the company’s exchange filing. As per the amalgamation plan, all the Metal companies of the Tata group including Tata Metaliks, TRF, Tata Steel Mining, Indian Steel & Wire Pdts, S&T Mining, Tata Steel Long Pdts, and Tinplate will be merged into Tata Steel. Of the seven companies to be merged, four are listed on the exchanges, while the rest are unlisted.

The scheme of amalgamation was reviewed and recommended to the board by the committee of independent directors and the audit committee. The resources of the merged entity have been pooled to unlock the opportunity for creating shareholders’ value, said Tata Steel’s press release. The share exchange ratio has been decided individually for the seven companies, according to the filing.

The share-swap ratio for all the companies in question, according to the regulatory filing

Tata Steel Long Products: 67 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held

Tinplate Company of India: 33 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held

Tata Metaliks: 79 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held

TRF: 17 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held

Indian Steel & Wire Products: Rs 426 for every share held

The amalgamation move has moved focus TRF, whose share price movement has been the subject of several discussions recently as the stock has doubled between 13 September and 20 September. The company attributed the movement to the stock being removed from the Graded Surveillance Measures Stage 3, under which trading in the stock could only take place once a week.

(This is a developing story. More details to be added.)