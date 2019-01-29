Tata Steel to exit Southeast Asia biz

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 4:20 AM

The Ebitda for the three months ended September 30, 2018, declined 17% y-o-y to Rs 112 crore.

The Ebitda for the three months ended September 30, 2018, declined 17% y-o-y to `112 crore.

In another move aimed at staying focused on the home market, Tata Steel said on Monday that it will exit majority equity stakes in its Southeast Asia businesses, which will fetch it $327 million.

Tata Steel, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary TS Global Holdings (TSGH), has executed definitive agreements with an entity controlled by the state-owned Chinese enterprise HBIS Group Co (HBIS) to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company.

The south east Asia operations have remained under pressure due to higher scrap prices in the region. The Ebitda for the three months ended September 30, 2018, declined 17% y-o-y to `112 crore.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel to exit Southeast Asia biz
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition