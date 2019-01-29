Tata Steel to exit Southeast Asia biz

The Ebitda for the three months ended September 30, 2018, declined 17% y-o-y to `112 crore.

In another move aimed at staying focused on the home market, Tata Steel said on Monday that it will exit majority equity stakes in its Southeast Asia businesses, which will fetch it $327 million.

Tata Steel, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary TS Global Holdings (TSGH), has executed definitive agreements with an entity controlled by the state-owned Chinese enterprise HBIS Group Co (HBIS) to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company.

The south east Asia operations have remained under pressure due to higher scrap prices in the region. The Ebitda for the three months ended September 30, 2018, declined 17% y-o-y to `112 crore.