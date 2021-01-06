Tata Steel to develop GreenPro Ecolabel to help steel sector reduce carbon emission

The steel behemoth has joined hands with the CII green business centre to develop the framework that offers the Ecolabel programme, enabling end-users to buy steel having the lowest environmental impact.

Tata Steel has embarked on developing a GreenPro framework, GreenPro Ecolabel, to manufacture steel rebars, a first of a kind initiative in India, that would help the steel sector reduce the carbon foot print while manufacturing steel products.

GreenPro label products are also recognised in Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC’s) green building rating system. More than 125 construction products and materials manufacturing companies have adopted GreenPro Ecolabel for over 1,800 products, available in the market for construction of green buildings.

K S Venkatagiri, executive director of CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, said CII would support the re-rolling mills and the steel product manufacturers to reduce their resource consumption and gain significant market reach in the building sector by adoption of GreenPro Ecolabel for steel products. This would ultimately lead to a market transformation in the production and consumption of steel in India.

Buildings and construction together account for nearly 36% of global energy use and 39% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Embodied carbon accounts for 11% of buildings’ emissions and is primarily from materials like steel, cement, concrete, glass and others. The use of green or low carbon materials has the potential to reduce emissions due to construction and dismantling of buildings by up to 50%- 70% by 2050.

Sanjiv Paul, Tata Steel vice-president for health and sustainability, said, “the GreenPro Ecolabel for steel rebars is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green. Tata Steel will take leadership in incorporating green measures in all its steel products.”

This will create a market for sustainable steel in India while fulfilling the nation’s objective of reducing CO2 emissions, Biswajit Ghosh, Tata Steel’s chief of technology, who chaired the CII-GBC created task force for GreenPro framework for rebars, said. The company also aspires to develop product disclosures that complies to the leading Green Building Certification programs globally.