Tata Steel, Tata Power join hands to develop 41 MW solar project in Jharkhand, Odisha

Tata Steel and Tata Power have joined hands to develop a grid-connected 41 MW solar project in Jharkhand and Odisha, a combination of rooftop, floating and ground mounted solar panels. The two companies have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a duration of 25 years with Tata Power to develop Photo Voltaic (PV) capacities for Tata Steel at Jamshedpur (21.97MWp) and Kalinganagar (19.22MWp).

Under this PPA, Tata Power will develop 7.57 MWp rooftops PV capacity at Jamshedpur while floating and ground mounted capacities would be 10.80 MWp and 3.6MWp, respectively to be installed at Kalinagar and Sonari Airport at Jamshedpur, respectively. Kalinganagar, besides the 10.10MWp floating PV capacity, will also have 9.12 MWp rooftop capacities.

TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said, sustainability has always been a core principle, embedded in its business philosophy and backed by a long-term, holistic vision of achieving identified targets. ” We have taken several definitive steps across the value chain to reinforce our sustainability credentials. In recent past, projects on power generation from solar and non-conventional energy source have gained momentum across our operating locations. We will continue with our pursuit of clean energy solutions and expand our renewable energy footprint.” Narendran said.

The estimated energy generation through 41.19MWp solar project is 6, 02, 80,095 kWh for the first year. During its lifetime of 25 years, the total energy generation would be 1,40,93,61,488 kWh. The project will help save 45,210 tonne of CO2 per year and 10,57,021 tonne in 25 years.

In March this year, the two companies had announced to develop a 15MW solar project at Jamshedpur. This project would generate an average of 32 million units of energy a year helping to offset around an average 25.8 million kg of CO2 annually. Earlier in 2017, Tata Power Solar had commissioned a 3MW Solar PV Power Plant in Tata Steel’s iron ore mine at Noamundi. This was the first solar power plant of its kind at any iron ore mine in the country.

The blended solar PV project is yet another shared vision of both the Tata Steel and Tata Power helping Tata Steel to meet their energy requirements through cleaner means and reduce carbon footprint, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD Tata Power, said.

A signatory to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures for climate change, Tata Steel has set up India’s first steel scrap recycling plant in Rohtak followed by a plant for CO2 capture from Blast Furnace gas at its Jamshedpur Works, also first in the country. The company is investing in enabling long term sustainable solutions in logistics and supply chain and has pioneered the electric vehicles for transportation of finished steel in the country. The company is the first steel producer in the world to join the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) to reduce ‘Scope 3’ greenhouse gas emissions in ocean trade.

Tata power aims to become carbon neutral before 2050 in line with India’s nationally determined contribution (NDC), It’s 3D Framework of decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitization will provide sustainable, affordable and innovative energy solution. The company is pursuing 2 GW of solar and hybrid capabilities annually to grow more than 25 GW by 2030, Sinha said.