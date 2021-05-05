  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel swings into black; posts Rs 7,162 crore net profit in March quarter

May 5, 2021 8:17 PM

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore in the year ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended at Rs 1,068.95 apiece, up 0.46 per cent on BSE.  

Tata Steel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

During January-March 2021, the company’s total income jumped to Rs 50,249.59 crore from Rs 37,322.68 crore earlier.

Total expenses rose to Rs 40,052 crore from Rs 35,432.42 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended at Rs 1,068.95 apiece, up 0.46 per cent on BSE.

Tata Steel shares
