Tata Steel stops business with Russia

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will stop doing business with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia”.



To ensure business continuity, the company’s all steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, the company said.



India-headquartered Tata Steel sourced a limited amount of coal from Russia for its operations across geographies.