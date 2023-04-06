Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel India reported a record operational performance in the last financial year despite a challenging environment, according to the company’s CEO & MD T V Narendran. The company produced 19.87 Million Tonnes (MT) of steel in the last fiscal as against 19.06 MT in 2021-22.

During the same period, sales were higher at 18.87 MT compared to 18.27 MT in the year-ago period. “Tata Steel India reported a record-breaking operational performance in FY23 despite a challenging environment,” Narendran said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our strong marketing network and agile business model enabled us to grow across segments,” he added. During January-March period, Tata Steel India’s production increased to 5.15 MT from 4.90 MT in the year-ago period.