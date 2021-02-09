Tata Steel returns to black, posts over Rs 4,010 crore profit in December quarter

Tata Steel had clocked a loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

Tata Steel swung back into black in the October-December quarter posting a consolidated profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore for the quarter on the back of increased income.

The company had clocked a loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

During the October-December period of the current fiscal, its total income rose to Rs 39,809.05 crore from Rs 35,613.34 crore a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 34,183.18 crore, lower from Rs 35,849.92 crore in October-December 2019-20.