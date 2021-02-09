  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel returns to black, posts over Rs 4,010 crore profit in December quarter

By: |
February 9, 2021 8:21 PM

During the October-December period of the current fiscal, its total income rose to Rs 39,809.05 crore from Rs 35,613.34 crore a year ago.

Tata SteelTata Steel had clocked a loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

Tata Steel swung back into black in the October-December quarter posting a consolidated profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore for the quarter on the back of increased income.

The company had clocked a loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Related News

During the October-December period of the current fiscal, its total income rose to Rs 39,809.05 crore from Rs 35,613.34 crore a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 34,183.18 crore, lower from Rs 35,849.92 crore in October-December 2019-20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel returns to black posts over Rs 4010 crore profit in December quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt considering certain clarifications on FDI in e-commerce sector: Goyal
2New update turns Barcode Scanner into malware, Google removes rogue app from Play Store
3MSME registration crosses 20-lakh mark on Modi govt’s Udyam portal; nearly doubles in three months