Tata Steel returns to black, posts over Rs 4,010 crore profit in December quarter

The company had clocked a loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore in the year ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
During the October-December period of the current fiscal, its total income rose to Rs 39,809.05 crore from Rs 35,613.34 crore a year ago.
Its expenses were at Rs 34,183.18 crore, lower from Rs 35,849.92 crore in October-December 2019-20.
