Tata Steel receives approval to set up unit in Odisha

Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd is setting up a manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore and it received the investment approval from the Government of Odisha, Wednesday.

By: | Chennai | Published: September 26, 2018 7:26 PM
Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd is setting up a manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore and it received the investment approval from the Government of Odisha, Wednesday. The company’s Managing Director Abraham Stephanos formally received the investment approval from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow – “Odisha Investors Meet” here. The investment proposal was the 400th to be made through government of Odisha’s GO-SWIFT initiative.

The proposal by Tata Steel Processing was submitted to set up a manufacturing unit of steel doors and windows with capacity of 1.80 units per year at Kalinganagar industrial complex, Jajpur. After receiving the approval from Patnaik, Abraham expressed his gratitude to the government for sanctioning their proposal within a short period of time.

“It was only last week, we applied through the GOSWIFT portal. We received the clearance in just four days”, he said. Tata Group was committed to continue making investments in Odisha, he said. The project, once operational would create employment opportunities to 250 people, he said.

