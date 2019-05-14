Tata Steel rating alert: Thyssenkrupp breakup marginally credit negative for Tata group co, says S&P

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 3:32:21 PM

Tata Steel and the German conglomerate decided to call off their proposed steel joint venture (JV), expecting the deal to be rejected by the European Commission over "continuing concerns". "

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had signed definitive agreements in June 2018 to combine their steel businesses in Europe to create a 50-50 pan European joint venture company which could have formed the continent?s second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal?s ArcelorMittal

The collapse of Tata Steel’s proposed joint venture with German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is “marginally credit negative” for the Indian steel major, a global rating agency has said. The steel major’s Indian operation will largely be able to offset the impact of the collapse, it said. “Tata Steel Ltd and Thyssenkrupp AG’s decision to cease efforts on their proposed Europe joint venture is marginally credit negative for Tata Steel,” S&P Rating said in a bulletin in the wake of the development. This is likely to depress the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt by about 100 basis points across our forecast horizon, it said.

Tata Steel and the German conglomerate decided to call off their proposed steel joint venture (JV), expecting the deal to be rejected by the European Commission over “continuing concerns”. “The cancellation of the joint venture will also leave Tata Steel exposed to the weaker and more volatile performance of the European operations until the company identifies an alternative strategy to deconsolidate the European operations,” the global rating agency said.

“However, sustained high steel prices and continued robust profitability of Tata Steel’s India business remain the more important factors for our positive rating outlook on the company (BB-/positive),” it said. “We expect supportive steel prices and continued high utilisation in the India business to drive Tata Steel’s FFO-to-debt sustainably above 15 per cent over the next six to 12 months. This is notwithstanding the drag from the retention of the Europe business and the lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profitability in 2019,” S&P said. The breakup of the proposed JV may also restrict the steel major to go for further acquisition in India. “Any outsized spending by Tata Steel on new acquisitions would be a risk to our estimates, though we view this risk to be low-given that there are no large steel mills left to be auctioned in Indian bankruptcy courts,” the bulletin said. Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had signed definitive agreements in June 2018 to combine their steel businesses in Europe to create a 50-50 pan European joint venture company which could have formed the continent’s second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel rating alert: Thyssenkrupp breakup marginally credit negative for Tata group co, says S&P
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition