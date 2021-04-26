  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes

April 26, 2021 4:07 PM

Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said, “#TataSteel has increased supplies of liquid medical oxygen to 500-600 tonnes per day with increased logistics support. We are closely working with GoI (Government of India) and states to augment the availability and save lives.” Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

