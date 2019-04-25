Tata Steel Q4 profit nosedives 84% to Rs 2,295 crore

Shares of the company closed at Rs 510.90 apiece on the BSE, down 2.74 per cent from the previous close.

Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 38,728.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 30,237.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel Thursday reported a sharp 84.37 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,295.25 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 14,688.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

However, total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 42,913.73 crore in January-March 2019, from Rs 33,983.74 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal.

