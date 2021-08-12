Tata Steel posts Q1 profit of Rs 9,768 crore

Total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago.
Tata Steel on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The steel giant incurred a net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. Total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago.
Expenses were at Rs 41,397.23 crore as against Rs 29,116.37 crore earlier.
India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world.
