Tata Steel largely undeterred by global ‘tariff war’, says CEO TV Narendran

Tata Steel keen on acquiring Bhushan Power for the price at which they bid, he said.

India’s Tata Steel has not seen much impact due to the global “tariff war”, Chief Executive T.V. Narendran said on Thursday.

The company expects to complete the deal to buy Usha Martin within the next six months, he said, adding that the company’s debt to EBITDA ratio remains unchanged.

Tata Steel keen on acquiring Bhushan Power for the price at which they bid, he said.

The company expects global steel prices to stabilise soon and sees steel imports from Turkey and Ukraine, Narendran said.