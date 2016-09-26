​​ ​
  3. Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant bags Kalinga Safety Award

Tata Steel was honoured with the prestigious 'Kalinga Safety Award 2015' in the Gold category for its Kalinganagar Steel Plant.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant was awarded with Kalinga Safety Award-2015 (Gold Award) under Construction category.

The award was conferred at the 7th Odisha State Safety Conclave held here.

The two-day Odisha State Safety Conclave 2016, organised by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS), concluded yesterday, a company release said.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant was awarded with Kalinga Safety Award-2015 (Gold Award) under Construction category.

Manikanta Naik, Chief Resident Executive (CRE), Tata Steel, B D Mohanty, Chief of Operations Safety, Tata Steel Kalinganagar and Gajendra Chandra Bisoi, Head, Workplace Safety – Operation, Tata Steel- Kalinganagar were present on the occasion, the release said.

