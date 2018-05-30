Tata Steel, JSW Steel post better than expected Q4 numbers

With Tata Steel’s Rs 35,200-crore acquisition of bankrupt Bhushan Steel, the company will consolidate its position in the auto segment. (Reuters)

Improved demand and higher price realisation helped domestic steel majors Tata Steel and JSW Steel to post better than expected earnings for the three months of January-March 2018. A pick-up in sales volume in automobiles, particularly commercial vehicles, and impetus on infrastructure and construction is driving steel demand in the domestic market.

Tata Steel managing director TV Narendran said at the company’s post-earnings press conference that the consumption growth of 8-9% witnessed in January-March 2018 against January-March last year has not been seen in India in a long time.

“We have seen a pull in demand in India from the automotive sector, which in some sense is a bellwether indicator for economic activity, particularly commercial vehicles, there is a very strong growth. Infrastructure push is also translating into increase in steel demand,” Narendran said.

To be sure, the automobile sector reported an over 14% growth in FY18 compared with a year ago. The commercial vehicles segment, which constitutes a significant portion of the automotive steel demand, grew nearly 20% in FY18 against a year ago and according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the segment is expected to register a strong double-digit growth in the current financial year too. The automobile industry makes up for nearly 15% of the steel demand in India. Even construction, the largest consumer of steel at around 60%, is also picking up, with the government’s continuous push to infrastructure and housing.

Growing demand has led companies to increase their capex outlay. Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has upped its capex spends over the next three years by Rs 17,600 crore and now plans to spend Rs 44,400 crore in expansion of steel production capacity by March 2020. Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group CFO, JSW Steel, said, “Most end-user industries are expanding their capacities and we see a shortage of steel if we do not expand in the next two years”. The company plans to take its existing capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to about 24 mtpa.

With Tata Steel’s Rs 35,200-crore acquisition of bankrupt Bhushan Steel, the company will consolidate its position in the auto segment. Also, the potential acquisition could lift Tata Steel’s India capacity to 17.7 million tonne, analysts at Jefferies observed in a recent report.

Meanwhile on account of higher international prices, domestic prices went up leading to better price realisation for companies in Q4FY18. Ebitda/tonne for JSW Steel stood at Rs 11,100, its best ever, driven by improved domestic spreads, analysts at Edelweiss said. As for Tata Steel, Ebitda/tonne was Rs 15,872/tonne, though below analyst estimates of Rs 16,500/tonne, weighed down by higher costs, Jefferies analysts noted. Though remaining high between October and March (offsetting some of the price increase gains in Q4FY18), coking coal prices are on a decline beginning FY19, which management of steel companies say would augur well for the margins going forward.

“International prices went up and that obviously has an impact on India. So, what we saw in January-March was the outcome of what was happening in terms of international prices and high cost of raw material prices. International prices are strong and stable and we expect this quarter (Q1FY19) to be good. There might be some seasonality in the monsoon quarter but with China back to exporting 4-5 million tonnes a month which has good impact on balancing the trade flows,” Narendran said.