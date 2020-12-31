  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel installs piped conveyor in West Bokaro mine

December 31, 2020 4:00 AM

Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran said implementing best-in-class technologies and sustainable practices were critical success factors for mining operations.

LPC reiterates Tata Steel's commitment to safety and environment friendly sustainable mining practices, Narendran said.

Tata Steel has installed a Long Pipe Conveyor (LPC) at its opencast coal mines in the West Bokaro Division, the facility that will bring coal and by-products from the washeries to the Chainpur railway siding, replacing the existing ropeway transportation system.

Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran said implementing best-in-class technologies and sustainable practices were critical success factors for mining operations. The four-km-long LPC would improve the productivity and help in reducing the environmental footprint in coal logistics, significantly.

This piped or covered conveyor will not only have zero spillage, but will also be noiseless and improve productivity in the West Bokaro Division. The conveyor, driven by controlled start transmission drives, comprises a steel cord belt with fire resistant properties. Maintenance staff and all necessary equipment will be borne by two maintenance trolleys at the top of the conveyor.

LPC reiterates Tata Steel’s commitment to safety and environment friendly sustainable mining practices, Narendran said. The single unit can carry 1,200 tonne per hour, making it much cheaper and safer than road and ropeway transport. The enclosed structure will ensure there is no degradation of materials along the way.

