  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

By: |
November 9, 2020 10:34 PM

This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of the largest companies choosing to become vocal for local

Under this MoU, Hindustan Zinc will cater to both Tata Steel and Tata Steel BSL, the companies said in a joint statement.

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firm’s complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement.

This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of the largest companies choosing to become vocal for local.

Related News

Under this MoU, Hindustan Zinc will cater to both Tata Steel and Tata Steel BSL, the companies said in a joint statement.

“The MoU is for the highest quantity to be ever signed by Hindustan Zinc and accounts for a quantity of around 45,000 tonnes of zinc and other value-added metals,” the statement said.

“This MoU is a joint step by Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. While global technical experts deliver curated technical services for productivity and quality improvement, vendor managed inventory will ensure significantly lower inventory costs across Tata Steel units,” Hindustan Zinc Arun Misra said.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the non-ferrous metals industry and is reflective of our commitment to being value creators for our partners and towards nation-building,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc other metals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SoftBank commits $5b more to ‘not that popular’ Vision Fund 2 even as Rajeev Misra, 3 others quit board
2TCS to acquire Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank
3Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay