Tata Steel inks pact with Dutch firms for hydrogen

Tata Steel Nederland has signed contracts with three Dutch companies to collaborate on using hydrogen for manufacturing steel at its Ijmuiden facility in The Netherlands.

The Tata group company has tied up with McDermott, Danieli and Hatch to shift to green steel manufacturing in a clean environment as fast as possible. All three companies have their specific expertise that collectively is needed to help Tata Steel shape and deliver the hydrogen-based steel manufacturing, it said in a statement.

The cost for this first development step is in excess of 65 million euros and will result in an engineering package that forms the basis for a final permitting and project planning, it added.

The overall project is led by the Tata Steel internal project and sustainability team, in close support of the main delivery partners. McDermott is responsible for the construction input and support of the technical project management.

Danieli is responsible for the engineering design for the plant and technology that delivers the direct reduced iron (DRI), which is the first step in the iron making process.

Hatch is the technology licensor of the electric furnaces that melt the DRI and help to reduce the oxygen content further thereby improving the final steel quality, it added.

Separately, Tata Steel said it invested about `54 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel Mining (TSML) through acquisition of additional shares on preferential basis.

TSML will use the funds to meet capital expenditure requirements, it said in a regulatory update.

TSML is into mining and ferro alloys business and operates three chromite mines, two ferro alloy plants. It also provides raw materials to stainless steel, alloy steel and refractory manufacturers across the globe.