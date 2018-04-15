Tata Steel India posts highest ever output at 12.48 MT in FY18

This represents nearly 7 per cent higher output compared to 11.68 MT the company had produced in the preceding financial year.

With 12.48 million tonne (MT) production, Tata Steel India has recorded highest ever output for the fiscal 2017-18, mainly on the back of robust performance at Kalinganagar plant, according to a company official. This represents nearly 7 per cent higher output compared to 11.68 MT the company had produced in the preceding financial year. “Besides output, there were many firsts this year. It also achieved highest-ever annual sales of 12.13 million tonnes,” a company spokesperson said.

The company had registered a sales of 10.97 MT in financial year 2016-17. For the first time, Tata Steel achieved the landmark of 1 million tonnes of annual exports. It also registered the best automotive sales of 1.86 million tonne, the spokesperson added.

The entire value chain played a role in achieving these numbers but ramping up of its Kalinganagar plant was the most crucial factor to enable the company to achieve these milestones, according to the official. At 25.39 million tonnes, the company’s combined steel production from three geographies –India, Europe and South East Asia was up by 3.5 per cent in FY 2018 as compared to 24.52 MT in the previous fiscal, due to an improved performance in India and Europe operations.

In India, Jamshedpur unit has a capacity of 10 MTPA and Kalinganagar is a 3 MTPA plant. Tata Steel Group is one of the world’s largest steel companies with a production capacity of approximately 27.5 million tonnes per annum. It is a geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries.