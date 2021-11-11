Tata Steel consolidated net profit soars manifold to Rs 12,547 crore in Jul-Sep: BSE filing

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 47,135.28 crore in July-September 2021 against Rs 37,000.28 crore a year ago. (File)

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 12,547.70 crore in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, helped by higher income.

The company’s net profit was at Rs 1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 60,553.63 crore against Rs 39,157.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm’s total expenses were at Rs 47,135.28 crore in July-September 2021 against Rs 37,000.28 crore a year ago.

Tata Steel is among the top steel companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.